Martkist Achieves Market Capitalization of $53,470.78 (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 69.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Martkist has a total market cap of $53,470.78 and approximately $292.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Martkist has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Martkist coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005044 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001804 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005693 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000136 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001212 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Martkist

MARTK is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 14,745,500 coins and its circulating supply is 14,557,500 coins. The official website for Martkist is www.martkist.org . Martkist’s official message board is medium.com/@martkist

