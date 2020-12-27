MediBloc [QRC20] Market Cap Reaches $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,963.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $631.07 or 0.02340455 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00469686 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.01175918 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00592255 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00238529 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020666 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- DigiByte (DGB) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC.
About MediBloc [QRC20]
MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading
MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.