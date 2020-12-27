MediBloc [QRC20] Market Cap Reaches $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

