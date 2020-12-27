Melon (MLN) Trading 23.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Melon has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a market cap of $40.57 million and $1.59 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be purchased for approximately $27.46 or 0.00102459 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00047068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00297849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.13 or 0.02078604 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon (MLN) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,204 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

