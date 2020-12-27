Merculet Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Merculet token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $171,763.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00126541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.39 or 0.00633961 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00155480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00330846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00057201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00085788 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,287,977,887 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin, CoinMex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

