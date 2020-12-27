Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,829 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $229,860.00. Insiders have sold 13,548 shares of company stock worth $1,036,878 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $86.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

