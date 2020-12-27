Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.95 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.29. 442,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,851. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other news, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at $316,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,940.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $278,187 over the last 90 days. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,749,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 36,272 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 178.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 333,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.