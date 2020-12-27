Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.00).

MTCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,593,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,273,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter valued at $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. 20,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,068. The company has a current ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

