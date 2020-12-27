Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $714,973.74 and approximately $172,742.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00195179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00633308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00328996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00087918 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

