MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Stock Price Up 3.8%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.47. 1,041,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,204,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.