MiL.k Achieves Market Cap of $12.24 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. MiL.k has a market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MiL.k alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00119650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.67 or 0.00595388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00146369 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00325710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00084732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00053048 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

Buying and Selling MiL.k

MiL.k can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.