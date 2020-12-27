Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.53. Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 2,150 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$33.56 million and a P/E ratio of -32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 55.88 and a quick ratio of 43.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.56.

Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project; and the Changkeng Gold project located southwest of Guangzhou, China. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

