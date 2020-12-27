MINDOL Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Billion (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for approximately $7.88 or 0.00029569 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $1.37 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 1,277.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.83 or 0.00404637 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00029335 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002273 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.90 or 0.01207969 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000291 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.