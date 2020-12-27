Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) was down 11.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mobiquity Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

