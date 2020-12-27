MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.57 Million

Brokerages expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post sales of $326.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.70 million to $331.01 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $323.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.40 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGI. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

MGI opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 988.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

