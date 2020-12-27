Morgan Stanley Has $7.42 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 45.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MHO opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $49.93.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $847.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.80 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M/I Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

