Morgan Stanley Has $7.51 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,354,000 after purchasing an additional 810,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after buying an additional 566,001 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,916,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after buying an additional 470,932 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

WH opened at $56.28 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -117.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.