Morgan Stanley Has $7.63 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $69.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $69.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

