Morgan Stanley Has $7.83 Million Stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.96% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HQL. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $105,612.50. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 125,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,482.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $108,186.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 131,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,766.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQL opened at $20.21 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.