Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 72,844 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,321,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,593,000 after buying an additional 179,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

