Morgan Stanley Purchases 71,836 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,836 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $24.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69.

