Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,157,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,095,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 128.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 485,022 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,200,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 84,347 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the second quarter valued at $240,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the third quarter valued at $108,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHU shares. Nomura raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE CHU opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Unicom has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

