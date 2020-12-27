Morgan Stanley Sells 15,316 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $119.59 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.48 and a 52 week high of $124.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.87.

