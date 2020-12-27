Morgan Stanley Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $165.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.87.

NYSE:KMX opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. CarMax has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 156.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after buying an additional 205,370 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $1,115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

