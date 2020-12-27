Morgan Stanley Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $165.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.87.
NYSE:KMX opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. CarMax has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 156.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after buying an additional 205,370 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $1,115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
