Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.13

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.13 and traded as high as $15.91. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 8,680 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$618.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05.

In other news, Director David King sold 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.80, for a total transaction of C$33,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,466,316.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $141,267.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

