Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives $12.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

MLLGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

