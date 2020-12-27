Multiplier (MXX) Price Tops $0.0238

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $7,446.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00127634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00635762 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00156186 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00057303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00085795 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

