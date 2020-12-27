National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $55.88 and a twelve month high of $88.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,966.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in National HealthCare by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 0.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 827.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 67,888 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 11.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

