National Securities Begins Coverage on iHuman (NYSE:IH)

National Securities began coverage on shares of iHuman (NYSE:IH) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.10 target price on the stock.

NYSE IH opened at $20.31 on Thursday. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.86.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

