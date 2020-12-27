Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Nautilus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nautilus from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nautilus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Shares of NLS opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $631.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,599 shares of company stock worth $282,269 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,426,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,208,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,689,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,376,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 221,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

