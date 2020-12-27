Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NMM opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $110.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth $128,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.