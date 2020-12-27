Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $36.22.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.