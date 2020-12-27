Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $36.22.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

