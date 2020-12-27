Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Hits $129.89 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $129.89 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 130,635,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,635,311 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

