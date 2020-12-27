Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 280,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth $3,458,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.
Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.69%.
About Newtek Business Services
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.