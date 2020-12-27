Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 280,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth $3,458,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Newtek Business Services has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.69%.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.