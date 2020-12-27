Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $47.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NKTX stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Nkarta will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter worth approximately $960,000. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

