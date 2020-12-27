Northland Securities Increases Telos (NYSE:TLS) Price Target to $33.00

Telos (NYSE:TLS) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.50 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

