Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.81. 40,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15 and a beta of 1.13. Novanta has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $127.91.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,790,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,606,320. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,978,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,015,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,513,000 after acquiring an additional 37,280 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 911,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,070,000 after purchasing an additional 38,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Novanta by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,552,000 after purchasing an additional 153,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

