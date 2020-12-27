Numeraire Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.68 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $22.92 or 0.00088008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $102.34 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00046319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00295014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00029595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.