Nxt 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $819,717.00 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Nxt has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a market capitalization of $11.12 million and $819,717.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00024653 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008544 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004423 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005079 BTC.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

