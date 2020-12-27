nYFI (N0031) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. nYFI has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $423,476.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00126977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00192751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00628064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00325783 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00056990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00087242 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling nYFI

nYFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

