Observer Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Observer has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. Observer has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and $487,738.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00126808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00634756 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00155746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00331184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00085722 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.