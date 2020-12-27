Ocean Protocol Price Hits $0.32 (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $135.44 million and $20.71 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

