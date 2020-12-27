ODUWA (OWC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,698.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $14,698.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,526.56 or 1.00078984 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00050948 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.