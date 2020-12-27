OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OFG Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $912.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $127.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. Research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar acquired 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,218.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 140.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFG Bancorp (OFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.