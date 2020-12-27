Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.19). Olin posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Olin has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.