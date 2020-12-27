OneWater Marine Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.84 million.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

