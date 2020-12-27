Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OTRK. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ontrak in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.40.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

