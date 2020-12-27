OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

OPBK stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,589.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Hwang sold 6,975 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $46,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,496 shares of company stock worth $106,640 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 76.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 35.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 118.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

