Open Platform Trading Down 5.7% This Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $66,348.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Open Platform

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

