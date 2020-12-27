OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. OPKO Health posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. OPKO Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OPKO Health stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

