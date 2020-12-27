Opus Price Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Opus has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $156,173.39 and $4.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Opus Token Profile

Opus is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

